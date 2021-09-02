Madras HC orders only native breed bulls to participate in Jallikattu

Chennai, Sep 2 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that bulls of native breed are allowed to participate in the Jallikattu events and not foreign or hybrid bulls.

Hearing a petition for an order to allow only native breed bulls to participate in Jallikattu -- bull taming sport played during Pongal festival -- the court ordered the state government to ensure only bulls of native breed participate in the event.