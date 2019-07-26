Madras HC orders TN govt to give Rs 25 lakh compensation to woman transfused with HIV positive blood

  1. Sify.com
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 27 (ANI): Madras High Court on Friday ordered Tamil Nadu government to give Rs. 25 lakhs as compensation to a woman who was transfused with HIV positive blood.
The incident took place in December 2018.
A division bench of the Madurai Bench of the High Court comprising of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice SS Sundar also ordered the government to construct a house for the woman from Sattur.


The bench also directed the state government to provide a suitable job to the victim.
The woman had tested HIV positive after infected blood was transfused into her at a government hospital. The woman was pregnant at the time of the incident. She gave birth to a girl child sometime later. (ANI)

