Madras HC seeks Covid preparedness report from Puducherry

Chennai, April 23 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Puducherry government to submit a report on its state of preparedness with regard to handling the current second wave of the Covid pandemic.
The order was passed by a bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition that was filed last year with respect to the prevailing situation in Puducherry, on account of the Covid pandemic.
The Puducherry Chief Secretary was directed to furnish a report detailing the number of Remdesivir injection vials available with government hospitals and clinics. It also sought information on the daily oxygen requirement estimates, available oxygen cylinders stocks, and ventilator availability in the Union Territory.
The Court also asked the Chief Secretary to ensure preparedness as assembly poll votes are set to be counted on May 2.
--IANS
pvn/vd