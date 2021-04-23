Madras HC seeks Covid preparedness report from Puducherry

Chennai, April 23 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Puducherry government to submit a report on its state of preparedness with regard to handling the current second wave of the Covid pandemic.

The order was passed by a bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition that was filed last year with respect to the prevailing situation in Puducherry, on account of the Covid pandemic.