Madras HC tells Karti Chidambaram to appear before Income Tax

Rejecting a petition filed by Karti Chidambaram, a bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said that it cannot intervene in the matter and asked the couple to appear before the tax authorities as early as possible.

Chennai, July 5 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Monday denied any relief to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, telling him and his wife Srinidhi to appear before the Income Tax authorities.

The IT Department had served notice to Karti Chidambaram and his wife in a case related to the disproportionate amassment of wealth, citing an amount of Rs 7.5 crore in his accounts, and Rs 2 crore in the account of his wife.

Karti Chidambaram was involved in several issues and in 2017, the CBI had charged him and INX Media promoters Peter Mukherjea and his wife Indrani with conspiracy, cheating, receiving illegal gratification, influencing public servants, and misconduct.

The CBI, in its affidavit, said that Karti Chidambaram had used his influence while his father, P. Chidambaram, was the Union Finance Minister, to help INX Media get approval for foreign investment from three Mauritius-based investors.

