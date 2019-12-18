Madras varsity students to protest throughout night, Kamal visits

Chennai, Dec 18 (IANS) A group of 20 students of University of Madras are planning to continue their sit-in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) by spending the night inside the campus on Wednesday, said a student.

He also said actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan had met them briefly.

"We have decided to spend our second night inside the campus in protest against CAA. Our initial plan was to protest for 48 hours and it comes to an end at 11 a.m. on Thursday," K. Karthikeyan, a second-year M.A. (political science) student told IANS.

"We are yet to decide our next course of protest. The university has closed down the hostel and has strictly told the students to vacate their hostel rooms. There are about 800 hostel inmates," Karthikeyan said. According to him, police are present inside and outside the campus. "Kamal Haasan told us that he was not here to suggest something to us. He came and met us briefly," Karthikeyan added. MNM founder Kamal Haasan was not allowed inside the varsity campus. He spoke to the students standing outside the gate. Meanwhile, the University of Madras has declared holidays till December 23. Earlier, the varsity had declared holidays between December 24 to January 1 owing to Christmas and the New Year. vj/kr