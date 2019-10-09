Madurai: Guide introduces tourists to rich Tamil culture through Bharatanatyam

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): A tourist guide here has been using the classical dance form of Bharatanatyam to introduce his clients to the rich heritage of the southern Indian state.

Also referred to as the cultural capital of Tamil Nadu, Madurai is one of the most visited tourist destinations and is home to the centuries-old Meenakshi Amman Temple.Nagendra Prabhu, a native of the Cholavantan region of Madurai district, explains the architecture, paintings, and history of the temple through Bharatanatyam to foreigners and other tourists who visit the city.He shows various mudras (hand gestures) and poses of classical dances and performs facial movements to keep the tourists engrossed."I appeal to everyone to follow my dance movements in the videos on social media. The expressions that I have given in the videos explain all aspects of Bharatanatyam," Prabhu told ANI."Before coming to the profession of a tourist guide, I was a teacher. During my teaching days, I used to act in different forms and explain the concepts to the students in the classroom. I follow the same method now which makes it easier to reach out to the travelers," he added. (ANI)