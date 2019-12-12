Madurai: Water reaches to 17 century-old Vandiyur Mariamman Teppakulam after 40 years

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Water from the Vaigai River was released to Vandiyur Mariamman Teppakulam, a temple pond situated at a distance of about two kilometers from the Meenakshi Amman Temple here, after 40 years.



Recently, Madurai Corporation has cleared garbages from four channels to the pond and diverted sewage water from reaching the Teppakulam.

As the water gushed into the pond, locals gathered to watch the historic moment.

Priyadarshini, a student, told ANI: "I usually come with my friends here. This is for the first time we are seeing that water is being released to the pond. Recently, the Madurai Corporation has cleared the channels for the smooth flowing of water from the river. It is a very delightful sight to see."

"It's been more than 40 years that water came to Teppakulam. We don't know why water wasn't released to the pond for the past 40 years. Even then, water used to come through the same channels as it is coming now," Mani, a local resident, said.

During the rule of the Nayak kings, the sand was taken from here to build the Meenakshi Amman temple and the valley area was transformed into beautiful ponds. (ANI)

