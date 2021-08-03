Madurai admin bans retail sale of flowers, vegetables

Chennai, Aug 3 (IANS) The Madurai district collector has banned the retail sale of flowers, vegetables and fruits taking into account the possibility of a Covid-19 spread due to the festival season. Madurai district administration has already banned entry to temples including the famous Madurai Meenakshi Temple till August 8 to prevent crowding and a possible spread of the virus.

The Collector has also warned the closure of vegetable and fruit markets and flower market in Mattuthavani and the wholesale vegetable market if the traders don't follow the standard Covid protocols.

Madurai District Collector, Dr S. Aneesh Shekhar has also warned the textile shops, commercial establishments and supermarkets that they would not be allowed to function if Covid protocols are not maintained properly.

The decision of the Collector has come in the wake of an expected huge crowd in the busy commercial streets and fruit, vegetable, and flower markets of Madurai as festival days are coming in the "Aadi" month.

The Tamil Nadu HR&CE department has already banned entry of devotees to 22 temples in Madurai district from Monday to August 8 including Madurai Meenakshi Temple which attracts huge crowds from all parts of south India during the "Aadi" month.

--IANS

