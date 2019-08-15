Madurai flagship train, Vaigai Express, marks 42 years service

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Vaigai Express, a flagship train of Madurai city, launched on August 15, 1977, completed 42 years of service on Thursday.

The milestone was celebrated by rail officials who cut a cake and decorated the train with marigold garlands.



The Vaigai Express is a super fast intercity express train running daily between Madurai and Chennai via Tiruchirappalli operated by Southern Railway zone of the Indian railways.

When Tamil Nadu Southern Railways was first introduced in 1977, Vaigai Express was the first superfast train of the region. The express train, which covers 497 kilometres daily, was launched for the convenience of travellers travelling to Chennai during the day. (ANI)

