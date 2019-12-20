Madurai Police begins hunt to nab father who murdered his daughter over dispute

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Fri, Dec 20, 2019 03:48 hrs

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Madurai Police is on a hunt to nab a 49-year-old man who has allegedly murdered his daughter over a personal dispute between them.
The deceased girl has been identified as M Rishwana Banu (22) of Mariamman Temple Street in Madurai. Her body was sent to Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem.


The incident happened on Thursday afternoon when Banu, her father named Ismayil along with his wife Mathina Begam were at their residence. Banu was a divorcee and her parents wanted to fix another marriage for her which led to the arguments.
Police has registered a case against her father, who runs a tailor shop in Pudumandap near Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple. (ANI)

