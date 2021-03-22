Mafia don's wife booked for forgery in UP district

Vandana Singh is a former block pramukh of Azamgarh.

Vandana Singh has been charged with getting a polytechnic college recognised on forged document and also grabbing the land of gram sabha.

Azamgarh (UP), March 22 (IANS) Vandana Singh, wife of mafia don Kuntu Singh, a.k.a Dhruv Singh, has been booked for fraud and forgery.

According to the reports, Vandana Singh is the chairperson of a trust , Smt Vidyavati Devi Shikshan-Prashikshan evam Seva Sansthan that runs the Rudra Pratap Polytechnic College at Deurpur Kamalpur village.

In an investigation, it was found that the college got recognition on the basis of forged documents.

Azamgarh SP Sudhir Kumar Singh said that the FIR was lodged against Vandana Singh and secretary Shiv Prakash Singh by the order of the district magistrate.

He said that the management committee is also under the preview of investigation.

Kuntu Singh is a hardened criminal whose name came up recently in the murder of another gangster Ajit Singh in Lucknow.

--IANS

amita/ash