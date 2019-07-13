Magisterial enquiry ordered in firing on tribals in Madhya Pradesh

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Burhanpur District Magistrate has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the alleged incident of firing by forest officials on tribal resisting an eviction drive in Badnapur forest area of Nepanagar on July 9. Few people were reportedly injured in the incident.

"The incident took place when forest officials along with others were on an anti-encroachment drive on 9 July. Meanwhile, at about 1.30 am 150-200 Adivasi men and women armed with baton, axe etc and shouting slogans started throwing stones at the forest officials and staff. In the fray, the forest official fired two shots from their .12 bore gun. The situation came under control after police officials came and persuaded the mob," read the order from the District Magistrate.The order says that the magisterial enquiry will investigate on several points including the incident of stone pelting, firing, what can be done to prevent such incidents in future etc.On the other hand, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan has condemned the incident and asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to immediately act against those who are involved."This act is highly condemnable and said. I pray to god for immediate recovery of those injured and ask Chief Minister Kamal Nath to take immediate action against those who are accused," tweeted Shivraj."Kamal Nath now wake up! Now even your friends and Ministers are raising finger on your governance. How your government will ensure the welfare of tribals if it fires bullets upon them? Adivasi men and women should get justice," tweeted Shivraj. (ANI)