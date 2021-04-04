Magisterial probe of 2 poll related incidents in southern Assam

District officials on Sunday said that the Cachar district Deputy Commissioner (DC) Keerthi Jalli has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident of firing by personal security guards of Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar on Thursday after the second phase of elections in southern Assam.

Guwahati, April 5 (IANS) The Cachar district Deputy Commissioner has ordered two separate magisterial inquiries of different election related incidents, officials said.

The DC entrusted District Development Commissioner B.C. Das to conduct the probe and submit the report within three days.

Three persons were reportedly injured in the firing by the bodyguards of Laskar, who is contesting from the Sonai assembly constituency as a Bharatiya Janata Party nominee.

Jalli ordered another magisterial inquiry into the incident of a vehicle carrying unused EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) overturning on April 1.

The EVM transporting vehicle was attacked by some miscreants.

The DC has asked the Cachar's additional District Magistrate Rukh Liangthang to conduct the probe and submit the report within three days.

--IANS

sc/rt