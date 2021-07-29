  1. Sify.com
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes near Assam's Tezpur

Last Updated: Thu, Jul 29th, 2021, 20:30:09hrs
Tezpur (Assam) [India], July 29 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale was reported near Assam's Tezpur on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:45 pm.
The epicentre of the earthquake lay in Assam, 28 kilometers west-southwest of Tezpur at a depth of 28 kilometers, said the NCS.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 29-07-2021, 18:47:30 IST, Lat: 26.60 and Long: 92.51, Depth: 28 Km , Location: 28km WSW of Tezpur, Assam," it said. (ANI)

