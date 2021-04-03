Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake registered east of South Sandwich Islands

South Sandwich Islands [UK], April 3 (ANI/Sputnik): A 6.6 magnitude earthquake was registered on Saturday east of the South Sandwich Islands in the southern part of the Atlantic Ocean, the US Geological Survey said.



The tremor was recorded at 01:16 GMT, with the epicentre located at a depth of 10 kilometres (over 6 miles).

As no people live on the South Sandwich Islands, the earthquake caused no victims and destruction. No tsunami alert has been declared.

The South Sandwich Islands are facing seismic activity caused by the subduction of the South American Plate beneath the South Sandwich Plate. (ANI/Sputnik)

