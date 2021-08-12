Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rattles Philippines

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 1.46 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 69 km, about 67 km southeast of Governor Generoso town, reports Xinhua news agency.

Manila, Aug 12 (IANS) An offshore earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale struck Davao Oriental province in the southern Philippines on Thursday, according to authorities.

The agency said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, can trigger aftershocks and cause damage.

The quake was also felt in South Cotabato province on Mindanao island, as well as Leyte province, the institute added.

Meanwhile, the jolts of the massive temblor were also strongly felt as far away as Talaud district of North Sulawesi province in Indonesia, triggering panic among residents.

The tremors were felt at IV MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in the district, Priyo Budi, an official in charge at the meteorology and geophysics agency, told Xinhua.

The jolts were also felt at II to III MMI in Kepulauan Sangihe district and Bitung city of the province, the official said.

The agency did not issue a warning for a tsunami as the tremors did not potentially trigger giant waves, according to him.

In Talaud district, the tremors forced many residents to rush outside their houses, said Habel Salombe, a resident in the district.

