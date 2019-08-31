Maha: 12 dead, 58 injured in explosion in Dhule's chemical factory

Dhule (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The death toll in the explosion which broke out in a chemical factory in the Shirpur area here on Saturday morning has mounted to 12.



"12 people have died in the incident and 58 people have been injured. The injured have been rushed to the nearest local hospital," said Superintendent of Police, Vishwa Padhare.

The State Disaster Resource Force (SDRF) teams are carrying out rescue operation in the area and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been alerted.

Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

