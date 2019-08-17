Maha: BJP MLC with NGO to supply food items, clothes to flood-hit people

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): With floods ravaging large parts of Maharashtra, BJP MLC Prasad Lad in collaboration with an NGO will supply food items and clothes to the flood-hit people across the state.

Lad will visit Ratnagiri, Rajgarh, Sangli, Kohlapur and other places in the next two days and will distribute relief materials to the needy.



"We have made two kinds of kits. One is consists of Sanitary napkins, 18 kinds of food, medicines, few books and clothes while another package is only of clothes and medicines. We have a truck which will move us in which all the relief material have been stacked," he said while speaking to ANI.

According to the official data, so far 4,74,226 people were rescued from 584 villagers and evacuated to temporary 596 shelters in Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur districts.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Maharashtra for the next few days. (ANI)

