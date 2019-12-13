Maha: BJP's Ashish Shelar demands Uddhav Thackeray to implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act without dealy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Friday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, demanding him to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state without any delay.

In a letter written to Uddhav in Marathi, Shelar cited the statements by two Congress ministers against not implementing the act and requested the Chief Minister to implement it without any delay.

He said that people in Ulhas Nagar and other parts of Maharashtra celebrated the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.Echoing similar sentiments as the non-BJP ruled states that are averse to the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Friday said that the State will follow the policy of party's central leadership."We will follow the policy of our party's central leadership," said Balasaheb Thorat on being asked if Maharashtra will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act.The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to it on Thursday.Earlier, the Bill smoothly sailed through Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and in Lok Sabha prior to that on Monday. Congress vehemently opposed the passage of Bills in both the Houses.After the Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha, protest erupted in Assam and other parts of the northeast. Following which the Army columns were deployed to contain unrest in some areas.The Act will grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)