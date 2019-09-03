Maha: Fadnavis, Thackeray visit Cong leader's residence to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday visited the residence of Congress leader and former state minister Kripashankar Singh to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh at Pali Hill in Bandra here.



Fadnavis and Thackeray visited the residence and offered prayers to Lord Ganesh as part of the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Thackeray also received an orange shawl and small idol of Ganpati as a return gift from Singh's family.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which started on Monday, is a 10-day festival which celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha.

While many devotees bring an idol of Lord Ganesha to their home for performing the rituals during the festival, a large scale community 'pujas' are also organised throughout the country. (ANI)

