Maha: Fadnavis enquires about Gadkari's health, takes his blessings for Maha Janadesh Yatra

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the latter's residence in Nagpur to enquire about his health and take blessings for Maha Janadesh Yatra.



This comes a day after it was reported that Gadkari felt dizzy during a national anthem at the event held here at the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University. Following which, the Minister was made to sit down. He was invited as the guest of honour at the function.

Ahead of the state Assembly elections, Fadnavis has called for a Maha Janadesh Yatra under which he will go on a state-wide tour. The first phase of the tour began on August 1 and will continue till August 9.

The second phase will be from August 17 to 31 covering areas between Sambhaji Nagar and Nashik. The 25-day yatra will cover 152 assembly constituencies in a distance of 4,232 kilometers spread across 30 of 36 districts in the state.

The Chief Minister will also hold 104 rallies, 228 Swagat Sabhas, and 20 press conferences. (ANI)

