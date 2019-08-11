Maha: RSS on ground to help flood-affected people in Sangli district

Sangli (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) cadres have organized a relief camp in Sangli district, Maharashtra where unexpected aggressive floods took over several areas across the district.

The relief camp is set by RSS is helping people of the flood-affected district. About 4,000 people are being provided food in relief camp while almost 5,000 to 6,000 food packets are being sent to the people stranded in various flood-affected villages.While speaking to ANI, Sunil Kulkarni, in charge of complete relief camp said: "We are working in four ways. Our cadre members are rescuing the stranded people in flood-affected areas, along with the rescue forces. We are also providing fresh food from the kitchen here, to the flood-affected people in other camps.""We are also managing to send around 5,000 to 6,000 food packets via boats and through the help of rescue forces, in the flood-affected areas. We have a medical team who are taking care of flood-affected patients. We have four medical vans; they provide medical services in the nearby villages. Our cadre members will also clean the flood-affected areas once the water recedes," he added.RSS members across Maharashtra are providing the grocery items and necessary commodities to the RSS cadres in Sangli district.A team of almost 40 doctors is actively providing medicines and health-related help. Apart from this, they are also packing the grocery material for people including pulses, wheat, oil, and rice, which will be provided to the flood-affected people that can help them for three to four days. The help is collected from all RSS cadres of Maharashtra.While the flood-situation in Sangli district continues to remain grim, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday rescued about ten thousand people from two flood-affected districts of Maharashtra.About 8000 people from Sangli district and about 2000 people from Kolhapur district were rescued by NDRF. (ANI)