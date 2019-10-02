Maha: SP to contest on 3 seats with Congress-NCP alliance in upcoming polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Congress-NCP fold on Wednesday announced that Samajwadi Party (SP) will contest on three seats as part of the alliance in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled to be held on October 21.

"Samajwadi Party will be contesting from three seats - Aurangabad East, Shivaji Nagar and Bhiwandi East. They were asking for seven seats but later agreed to contest from three," Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik said at a press conference.



He said that other local parties also want seats in the alliance so we are having our discussions the matter.

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said that discussions about the final candidate list are going on and a final call will soon be made.

"There are some pending matters related to the seat-sharing with our allies. We are discussing it with them and a final decision will be made very soon," Chavan said.

Congress had on Tuesday released its second list of 52 party candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls and has fielded former state Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan from Karad South.

The state will go for a one-phase election on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24. (ANI)

