Maha: Women Commission seeks details of police action in Jalna gang-rape case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Maharashtra State Commission for Woman on Friday issued a notice to the Mumbai Police seeking details of the investigation conducted into the death of a gang-rape survivor in Jalna district.

The commission also asked the police to conduct a speedy probe into the case.



The 19-year-old girl, belonging to Jalna district, was gang-raped on July 7 on the pretext of helping her find a job.

The police registered a case against the accused 20 days after the incident in Aurangabad district, where she was undergoing treatment.

The girl, however, breathed her last on Wednesday, almost two months after the gruesome incident. (ANI)

