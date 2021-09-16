Maha ATS, Delhi Police jointly interrogate arrested terrorists

According to sources, the Maharashtra ATS team, after reaching the national capital held talks with the sleuths of the Special cell of Delhi Police.

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) A team of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Special Cell of the Delhi Police is jointly interrogating the six terror suspects who were planning to carry out attacks in the forthcoming festival season, an official said here on Thursday.

The cops are currently examining Osama, who was trained in Pakistan, and Jaan Mohammed who is suspected to be an operative of the D company. He was arrested in Kota when he was on his way to Delhi.

Maharashtra ATS chief Vineet Agarwal, on Wednesday, said that the terror suspect Jaan Mohammed belongs to Dharavi, Mumbai.

The cops are also looking for Osama's father Humaid-ur-Rehman, who is being suspected as the mastermind of the terror module.

It is alleged that Humaid had sent Osama and Zeeshan Qamar, a resident of UP's Allahabad, to Muscat in Oman to join training in Pakistan.

Once they reached Muscat, Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) took them to Gwadar port through sea routes to get them trained in making explosives and bombs.

Osama and Zeeshan Qamar were imparted the training of making bombs and IEDs and committing arson with the help of daily use items at a farmhouse in Thatta in Sindh province.

There were three Pakistani nationals in the farmhouse. Two of these, Jabbar and Hamza imparted training to them. Both of them were from Pakistan Army as they wore military uniforms, according to the information obtained.

The training lasted for almost 15 days and thereafter, they were taken back to Muscat via the same route.

--IANS

uj/skp/