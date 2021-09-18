Maha ATS detains 7th terror suspect from Mumbai

The latest in the list, identified as Zakir, will be taken to Delhi for further probe into the busted Pakistan-based terror module involving gangster Anees Ibrahim Kaskar, the brother of absconder mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, currently holed up in Pakistan.

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) The Maharashtra Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has detained a terror suspect from Mumbai's Jogeshwari suburb, four days after the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested six extremists from different parts of India.

Of the six terrorists arrested earlier this week in a sensational operation by the Delhi Police, at least two were trained in Pakistan and had allegedly conspired for terror strikes in India.

They were produced before a court in the national capital which on Wednesday remanded them to 14 days' custody of the Special Cell.

The Maharashtra ATS chief Vineet Agrawal had categorically said on Wednesday that there was no recce conducted in Mumbai, nor weapons or explosives found in the state after the busting of the terror module by the Delhi Police.

