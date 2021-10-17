Maha BJP jolted ahead of bypoll as ex-state VP, ex-MLA join Congress

The development, coming in the run-up to the crucial Deglur Assembly by-elections scheduled on October 30, is expected to boost the Congress prospects in the district.

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) In jolt to the Bharatiya Janata Party, its former Maharashtra unit Vice President Bhaskarrao Patil-Khatgaonkar and former legislator Omprakash A. Pokarna on Sunday announced their return to the Congress fold.

Patil-Khatgaonkar and Pokarna made the announcement at a joint press conference held here this afternoon in the presence of Congress' Nanded strongman and Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan.

Patil-Khatgaonkar, a three time MP and MLA and two time state minister - who quit Congress in 2014 - is the son-in-law of former party stalwart and Union Minister, the late S. B. Chavan, and brother-in-law of Ashok Chavan.

Pokarna, a former Nanded Mayor and a legislator, had joined the BJP in 2014, but has decided to return to Congress along with his mentor Patil-Khatgaonkar.

In Deglur, the Congress has nominated Jitesh Antapur, son of the late MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar, who passed away in April due to Covid-19, and the BJP has fielded ex-Shiv Sena legislator Subhash Sabne, who joined it recently.

Besides Patil-Khatgaonkar and Pokarna, many other office-bearers and activists who will also walk over to the Congress, were welcomed by Ashok Chavan and other leaders.

