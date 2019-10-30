Maha BJP meet on Wed to elect legislature leader

Mumbai: The Maharashtra BJP Legislature Party will meet in Mumbai on Wednesday to elect its new leader. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party, amid demand by ally Shiv Sena for the top post on rotational basis.

Fadnavis, who is currently the leader of the House, asserted on Tuesday that he will be the chief minister for another five years. He also said that BJP president Amit Shah will not attend the meeting of the newly-elected BJP MLAs to pick the legislature party leader.

The BJP on Tuesday named Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party's vice president Avinash Rai Khanna as central observers for the Maharashtra legislature party meeting. Amid bickering between his party and the Shiv Sena over sharing of power in the next Maharashtra government, senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said Amit Shah and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will finalise the contours of the "50:50 formula". Patil, however, distanced himself from the seat- sharing agreement that Thackeray has been talking about. "That formula was proposed ahead of the Lok Sabha elections (held earlier this year) and I am not aware of it," said Patil, who became the state BJP president after the parliamentary poll results. Patil, however, distanced himself from the seat- sharing agreement that Thackeray has been talking about. "That formula was proposed ahead of the Lok Sabha elections (held earlier this year) and I am not aware of it," said Patil, who became the state BJP president after the parliamentary poll results.