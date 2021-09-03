Maha: Boat stuck on rocks, crewman rescued after 30 hrs

Resuming the rescue operation this morning, an ICG helicopter finally rescued the crew member -- identified as Rafique Shaikh -- and handed him over to the Palghar Police for further investigations.

Palghar (Maharashtra), Sep 3 (IANS) The Indian Coast Guard on Friday rescued a lone crew member of a mini-barge which broke from its moorings near Ghodbunder and hit the rocks off Palghar coast, officials said here.

As per preliminary information, the mini-barge had broken from its mooring when the master had stepped ashore for a meal near Ghodbunder on Thursday morning.

The tides and currents took the vessel and it got wedged in the rocks near the Amalapada lighthouse in the Arabian Sea, around 4 kms off Palghar coast, sparking a security scare on Thursday.

Further probe is underway, including whether the vessel master lodged a police complaint or not as multiple agencies got involved.

