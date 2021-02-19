Maha celebrates 391st birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Pune (Maharashtra), Feb 19 (IANS) Maharashtra on Friday celebrated with enthusiasm the 391st birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who had laid the foundations of Hindavi Swaraj and the Maratha Empire, with several functions all over the state.

Leading the state at the main official function, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray flew in a helicopter to the historic 1.6km high Shivneri Fort near Junar town of Pune, where Shivaji was born on February 19, 1630.