Maha celebrates 71st R-Day with patriotic fervour

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Pomp, pageantry and patriotic fervour marked the 71st Republic Day celebrations with the participation of lakhs of people in Mumbai and across Maharashtra, here on Sunday.

The main official state function was held at the Shivaji Park, where Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari unfurled the National Tricolour and then took the salute at the ceremonial parade.

Present on the occasion were Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar, Speaker Nana Patole, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, ministers, officials, diplomats, members of the armed corps stationed in Mumbai, prominent citizens, students and other invitees.

Addressing the gathering in Marathi, Governor Koshyari announced the launch of the state government's ambitious Rs 10 per meal 'Shiv Thali' scheme for the poor in the state. He also spoke about the commitment of the state government to make the farmers debt-free and speed up development in the state. Various units of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, CISF, State Reserve Police Force, Mumbai Armed Police, Mumbai Women Police, Mumbai Fire Brigade, Sea Cadet Corps, Road Safety Patrol, Bharat Scouts and Guides and others took part in a smart and colourful march past. Eye-catching floats of various government departments dwelling on various themes like employment guarantee scheme, water conservation department, forest department and other branches were avidly watched by the enthusiastic gathering. The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi allies (MVA) -- the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress -- organised functions across the state. The NCP held functions in Mumbai with party MP Supriya Sule unfurling the Tricolour and top leaders present, while Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar attended an event in Pune. The Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) and the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee also organised programmes at their respective headquarters in Mumbai. The MRCC event at Azad Maidan saw top party leaders like Eknath Gaikwad and others unfurl and salute the national flag, while the MPCC event saw state Congress party chief Balasaheb Thorat and other leaders unfurl the Tricolour. The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party also organised several functions across the state attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, State Chief Chandrakant Patil, ex-state ministers and others in different districts. Republic Day function was also held at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur where senior leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi unfurled the Tricolour and took a salute. Big and small functions were also held in various government buildings, private companies, schools and colleges campuses, housing complexes, social organisations, and at various District Collectorate offices across the state. Prominent landmarks and important buildings like Mantralaya, the BMC headquarters, the Western Railway and Central Railway headquarter, the Siddhivinayak Temple, etc. The state and city police had beefed up the security all over to ensure incident-free celebrations.