Maha CM interacts with prominent industrialists for trillion-dollar state economy vision

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday chaired a meeting with prominent industrialists to gather inputs and set expectations with the vision to make the state a trillion-dollar economy by the year 2025.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chaired a meeting with prominent industrialists to draw a roadmap towards building a globally competitive, industrially and economically progressive State with an ultimate vision to build a trillion-dollar economy by 2025," Office of Uddhav Thackeray tweeted.Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said that the ultimate vision of the state government is to build a trillion-dollar economy."Since Maharashtra occupies a leading position in the country's economy and is amongst the largest contributors to the GDP of the country, the Chief Minister has assured that issues related to the Industrial sector will be worked on and not a single industry will go out of Maharashtra," another tweet said.Thackeray, in the meeting organised in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), also put forward measures to be taken by the government to give impetus to industrial growth in the state."This meeting was organised to gather inputs and set expectations with the vision to make Maharashtra a trillion-dollar economy by 2025," Thackeray added.Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra and Ratan Tata were among the industrialists who attended the meeting, in which several ministers and government officials were also present. (ANI)