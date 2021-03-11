Maha CM warns of lockdown in 'some places'

"In some days, we have to take a decision -- in some areas, decision of lockdown needs to be taken," Thackeray declared.

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) As once more Covid-19 cases surged in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ominously said here on Thursday that "lockdown is required in some places" to curb the virus spread.

He was interacting with the media briefly after taking the Covid-19 vaccine at the Sir J.J. Hospital.

The Chief Minister pointed out that cases were continuing to increase in many places in the state, including Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Akola, Nagpur Circles.

"People must take all precautions and follow the protocols strictly. All those who are eligible for the vaccine at this stage must get it," he urged.

Curbs and restrictions in some or other forms are already implemented in Pune (night curfew), Nagpur (near-total lockdown), Aurangabad, Palghar, Thane, Akola, Amravati, with district collectors authorised to take the call as the local situation warrants.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra touched 13,659 fresh cases -- the highest since 13,395 cases were recorded on October 8, 2020.

The state has touched a progressive total of 22,52,057 cases till date and 52,610 deaths -- both highest in India -- and the count increasing afresh since the past two weeks.

