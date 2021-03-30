Maha CM's wife Rashmi Thackeray admitted to hospital, had tested COVID-19 positive on March 23

  1. Sify.com
Wed, Mar 31st, 2021
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with wife Rashmi Thackeray (File Photo)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was admitted to a private hospital after she complained of weakness. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 23.

According to sources close to Thackeray's family, Rashmi Thackeray was feeling weak. She was admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up and to get better care.
The Chief Minister and Rashmi Thackeray got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 11.
Maharashtra Minister and son of Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20. (ANI)

