Maha Congress seeks probe into MP's 'suicide' in Mumbai

State Congress Spokesperson Sachin Sawant said: "I will soon call on Home Minister Anil Deshmukh with a demand to investigate the role of BJP in the death of MP Mohanbai Delkar."

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday said it wants a probe into the role of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into the 'suicide' of Mohan S. Delkar, the Independent MP from the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Delkar, 58, was found hanging in his room in a south Mumbai hotel on Monday afternoon in a case of 'suicide' and the police have recovered a purported suicide note from the spot.

While the Marine Drive police have lodged an accident death report, his body has been sent for an autopsy to confirm the exact causes of his death, even as a preliminary probe has been initiated into the case.

On his part, Deshmukh condoled the demise of Delkar, terming the incident as 'very shocking.'

"The news of the demise of Delkar, 7-time MP from Dadra & Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency, committing suicide at a hotel in Mumbai is very shocking," the state home minister tweeted last night.

--IANS

