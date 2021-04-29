Maha Congress to give nearly Rs 2 cr for COVID-19 vaccination drive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): Ahead of the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Maharashtra Congress on Thursday announced to donate nearly Rs 2 crore for vaccination expenses to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).



Speaking to the media at his Royal stone residence Maharashtra cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said that he will be giving his one year's salary to the CMRF while adding that other 53 Congress MLAs will also deposit their one month's salary to this fund, which will amount to nearly Rs 2 crores.

He also said the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee will also contribute Rs 5 lakh for the vaccination drive.

"The vaccination cost of 5,000 employees of Sangamner-based Amrut Group of Industries, which is headed by me and will be donated to the CMRF," the Congress leader said.

He further said that the COVID-19 crisis has taken a serious turn in the country and the state and the best preventive measure against corona is to vaccinate all citizens quickly and in a time-bound manner.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had raised the demand for free vaccination of all citizens. Many vaccination campaigns were carried out during the Congress rule at the Centre, and it is well known that the Congress government did not worry about the loss or profit and gave free vaccination to the people by prioritising their health," he said while alleging that the Central government is running away from its responsibility and even in such difficult times, it has passed the responsibility of vaccinations onto the state governments.

"Many states are facing financial difficulties as industries, trades and commercial establishments are closed due to restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the infection. Far from helping the states in such a situation, the central government has not even paid the rightful dues of the states," he further said.

Thorat also has appealed to other political parties, cooperative societies, and industrial establishments in the state to help the CM Relief Fund in their own way so that the funds collected can be used to purchase essential items for poor patients.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced its decision to inoculate citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 against COVID-19 for free at state-run vaccination centres. (ANI)

