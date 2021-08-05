Maha cop 'threatens' CBI sleuths, HC issues notice to state govt

In its plea, the CBI said that it required certain documents in connection with the ongoing probe against former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, but the state was not cooperating in the matter, and an Assistant Commissioner of Police was allegedly threatening them.

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Following a plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that its officers are allegedly being "threatened" by a police officer, the Bombay High Court on Thursday sought the Maharashtra government's response to the charge.

Taking serious note of the CBI allegations, a division bench of Justice S.S. Shinde and Justice N.J. Jamdar issued notice to the state government and asked it to strictly follow the directions of the court, failing which the court would be compelled to take action against the state's officers.

The CBI counsel, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said that the state police had refused to provide copies of documents connected with the case and it was a "clear violation" of the high court orders.

The state government has argued that since a Special Leave Petition is filed before the Supreme Court, they are awaiting its outcome.

The judges asked the Chief Public Prosecutor Aruna Pai to get directions on the ACP threatening the CBI officers and not to create a situation where the court would have to take harsh measures against the police.

The CBI said it had written to the State Intelligence Department (SID) seeking details of a communication sent by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla on the issue of alleged corruption in police postings and transfers, but the SID refused to comply.

The HC held last month (July 22) that the CBI could probe the allegations of corruption in police transfers and postings and had dismissed a petition filed by the state government seeking deletion of a certain portion from the CBI's FIR against Deshmukh.

The CBI said that the state government is refusing to share the documents as they are approaching the SC to challenge the HC order of July 22 and sought the court's directions to the government to provide it with the required documents.

The judges also directed the CBI to include Additional Chief Secretary, Home, as a respondent, and posted the matter for further hearing on August 11.

