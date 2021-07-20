Maha Covid-19 toll jumps by 3,500 on old deaths

With this, the state's deaths have shot up sharply from 1,27,097 on Monday to 1,30,753 on Tuesday, and the new addition of 3,509 has overtaken the previous peak daily death toll declaration of 2,771 on June 13.

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) A reconciliation of earlier data resulted in Maharashtra's Covid-19 cumulative death toll shooting up by a staggering 3,509 with the day's fatalities standing at 147, though recoveries crossed 6 million, health officials said here on Tuesday.

The state's total infections have now touched 62,29,596, the highest in the country, with the daily cases having touched the top peak of 68,631 (April 18) even as the state remains on high alert for the possible 'third wave'.

The state's death rate has worsened from 2.04 per cent to 2.09 per cent while the number of active cases remained below 1 lakh and stands at 96,375 now.

On the brighter side, as many as 7,510 fully recovered patients returned home - higher than the number of fresh infections 6,910 on Tuesday - and the total discharges crossed the 6-million-mark to touch 6,000,911, notching a recovery rate of 96.33 per cent for the day.

The Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - recorded 1,034 new cases - compared with the peak of 19,953 (April 11) infections.

With this, the MMR caseload has gone up to 16,28,554 and with 39 more deaths, the toll has touched 33,867 now, in view of reconciliation of the data.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation decreased from 561,796 on Monday to 560,354 now - while those in institutional quarantine went down from 4,052 to 3,977 on Tuesday.

