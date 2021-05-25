Maha Covid deaths again in four digits, toll jumps over 90K

Compared with 592 deaths on Monday, the state reported 1,137 fatalities on Tuesdays, comprising 601 fresh and 536 previous fatalities, taking the toll to 90,349.

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Maharashtra's Covid-19 daily deaths increased to over 1,000, taking the toll above the 90,000 mark, while new cases remained under control, health officials said on Tuesday.

The number of fresh cases remained below the 25,000 level - increasing from 22,122 on Monday to 24,136, as the state tally rose to 56,26,155 now.

In Mumbai, the new infections decreased from 1,049 on Monday to 1,029, taking the city tally to 698,988, with daily deaths falling from 48 on Monday to 37, to take the fatalities in the country's commercial capital to 14,650.

The number of active cases fell from 327,580 to 314,368.

Again outstripping the number of new cases, 36,176 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total to 52,18,768 while the recovery rate improved from 92.51 per cent to 92.76 per cent.

The Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - recorded a small increase in new cases, from 2,713 to 2,832 now, taking its tally to 15,14,208 and with 100 more deaths, the toll rose to 27,935.

Of the day's deaths, including older fatalities, Pune led with 131 dead, while there were 56 in Solapur, 37 in Mumbai, 30 each in Raigad and Kolhapur, 25 in Ahmednagar, 24 in Nashik, 23 in Thane, 22 in Sangli, 21 in Ratnagiri, 18 in Nagpur, 17 in Satara, 16 in Sindhudurg, 14 each in Beed and Amravati, 13 in Osmanabad, 12 each in Latur and Chandrapur, 11 in Aurangabad, 10 in Palghar, nine each in Akola and Washim, eight in Nanded, six each in Jalgaon, Jalna, Wardha, and Gondia, five each in Yavatmal and Bhandara, three in Parbhani, and two in Nandurbar.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation stood at 26,16,428, while those shunted to institutional quarantine were 20,829.

--IANS

qn/vd