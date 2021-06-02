Maha Covid deaths and cases decline, toll remains below 96K

Against 854 deaths on Tuesday, the state reported 553 fatalities (285 fresh and 268 previous), taking the toll to 96,751 now.

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Maharashtra's Covid-19 daily deaths and new infections touched new lows on Wednesday and the toll remained below the 96,000 mark - the first time since May 13 it has not shot above the next thousand level, health officials said here.

The number of fresh cases increased from 14,123 on Tuesday to 15,169, and the state tally climbed up to 57,76,184.

In Mumbai, for the second day running, the new infections remained below the 1,000 level, but increased from 830 on Tuesday to 923, taking the city tally to 707,041. Deaths went up from 23 on Tuesday to 31, with total fatalities in the country's commercial capital rising to 14,880.

The state death rate remained stable at 1.67 per cent, while the number of active cases dropped from 230,681 to 216,016.

As many as 29,270 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total to 54,60,589 while the recovery rate further improved from 94.28 per cent to 94.54 per cent.

The Mumbai Circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts - recorded a spurt in new cases, from 2,374 to 2,616 now, and the case load shot to 15,37,397, while with 50 more deaths, the toll rose to 27,965.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation stood at 16,87,643 now, while those in institutional quarantine totalled 7,418.

--IANS

qn/vd