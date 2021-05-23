Maha Covid deaths touch new peak, toll crosses 88K

Compared with 682 deaths on Saturday, the state fatalities shot up to 1,320, including 726 old deaths, to race past the previous peak of 1,263 (May 21) and take the toll to 88,620.

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Maharashtra's Covid-19 daily deaths shot up to a new record high and the state toll zoomed above 88,000 but new infections dropped and remained below the 30,000 level, health officials said on Sunday.

The number of fresh cases increased slightly from 26,133 on Saturday to 26,672, with the tally rising to 55,79,897 now.

In Mumbai, the new infections increased from 1,268 on Saturday to 1,427, taking the city's tally to 696,910 till date. Daily deaths fell from 52 on Saturday to 49, to take total fatalities in the country's commercial capital to 14,565,

The number of active cases fell from 352,247 to 348,395.

Again surpassing the new infections, 29,177 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total to 51,40,272, while the recovery rate further improved from 92.04 per cent to 92.12 per cent.

The Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - recorded an increase in new cases, from 3,603 to 3,678, taking its tally to 15,08,663 and with 87 more deaths, the toll stood at 26,855.

Of the day's deaths (including 726 previous fatalities), Pune led with 93, while there were 49 fatalities in Mumbai, 47 in Ahmednagar, 45 in Solapur, 39 in Sangli, 28 in Beed, 23 in Kolhapur, 21 in Aurangabad, 20 each in Thane, Satara, and Gadchiroli, 19 in Nashik, 18 in Amravati, 15 in Akola, 13 each in Ratnagiri and Wardha, 12 in Nagpur, 11 each in Palghar and Sindhudurg, nine in Chandrapur, eight in Jalgaon, seven each in Raigad, Parbhani, and Osmanabad, six each in Yavatmal and Washim, five each in Latur, Nanded, and Bhandara, four each in Jalna and Gondia, three in Nandurbar, and one in Hingoli.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation stood at 26,96,306 and those shunted to institutional quarantine at 21,771.

--IANS

qn/vd