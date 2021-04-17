Maha Covid tally spikes to new high, records 2nd highest death toll

Breaking the previous single-day record of 63,729 new cases reported on April 16, Maharashtra added 67,123 new cases on Saturday, taking the state's overall tally to 37,70,707.

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Remaining above the 60,000 range, new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra spiked to a record high of 67,123 on Saturday, while the death toll mounted to 419, the second highest so far, health officials said.

The state's Covid fatalities went up from 398 a day earlier to 419 on Saturday, compared to the highest single-day death toll of 481 recorded on April 2, taking the overall toll to 59,970, the worst in the country.

The trend reflected in Mumbai which added 8,811 new cases, up from 8,803 a day earlier, to take its Covid tally to 571,018 till date, 13 days after the city notched the highest daily spike of 11,206 cases on April 4.

With 51 deaths, the total fatalities in the country's commercial capital went up to 12,301, the highest in the country for a single city.

On the brighter side, a total of 56,783 fully cured patients returned home on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,61,174, with the recovery rate improving 81.12 per cent a day earlier to 81.18 per cent on Saturday.

The fatality rate dropped from 1.61 per cent a day earlier to 1.59 per cent now, while and the number of active cases increased increased to 647,933 on Saturday.

The Mumbai Circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - recorded a spike of 17,975 new cases on Saturday, lower than the peak of 19,953 cases reported on April 11, taking its overall tally to 11,86,386, while the death toll zoomed from 21,489 a day earlier to 21,574 now.

Of the day's 419 total fatalities, Mumbai and Ahmednagar led the chart with 51 deaths each, followed by 34 each in Nanded and Nagpur, 30 in Pune, 29 in Jalgaon, 27 each in Thane and Nashik, 13 in Yavatmal, 12 each in Solapur, Latur and Osmanabad, 9 each in Amravati and Buldhana, 7 in Satara, 6 each in Jalna, Parbhani, Beed and Akola, 5 each in Sangli, Sindhudurg and Wardha, 4 each in Palghar and Kolhapur, 3 each in Raigad, Washim and Bhandara, and 1 each in Nandurbar, Hingoli and Chandrapur, besides 3 outsiders.

eanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation increased - from 35,13,181 on Friday to 35,72,584 now -- while those shunted to institutional quarantine went up from 25,168 to 25,623 on Saturday.

--IANS

qn/arm