Maha Covid toll crosses 98K with new high deaths, cases drop

Compared to 553 deaths on Thursday, the state declared 1,377 fatalities (289 fresh, and 1,088 previous deaths), surpassing the previous peak of 1,320 deaths on May 23, to take the toll to 98,771.

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Maharashtra's Covid-19 daily deaths and new infections continued to fall but the day's toll increased by a whopping 1,377 -- a new high -- which took the total zooming past the 98,000 mark, health officials said on Friday.

The number of fresh cases fell from 15,229 on Thursday to 14,152, and the state tally rose above the 58 lakh level, to 58,05,565.

In Mumbai, the new infections remained below the 1,000 level for the fourth day running, dropping from 985 on Thursday to 968, while the city tally rose to 708,994. Deaths dipped from 27 a day earlier to 24, taking the total fatalities in the country's commercial capital to 14,922 (after reconciliation).

The number of active cases fell below the 2 lakh level, dropping from 204,974 to 196,894 now, as another 20,852 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total to 55,07,058 now, while the recovery rate further improved from 94.73 per cent to 94.86 per cent.

The Mumbai Circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts - recorded 2,839 cases, taking the total to 15,43,282 and with 69 more deaths, the toll rose to 28,133 now, in view of the reconciliation of fatalities.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation stood at 14,75,476, while those shunted to institutional quarantine stood at 7,430.

