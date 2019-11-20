Maha deal: Consider 'pedhas' being ordered: Sena MP

New Delhi/Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Giving a strong indication of a three-party government formation deal for Maharashtra being virtually sealed, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said late on Wednesday that he would consider it as 'pedhas' (sweets) being ordered.

He informed mediapersons that a three-party government comprising Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress will come to power soon in the state, and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will announce the "sweet news" soon.

A party leader said in Mumbai that "we are getting very positive vibes" from New Delhi after a marathon NCP-Congress meeting got over this evening in the national capital.

Raut said hat the next Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena and that he was in constant contact with Thackeray on the fast-paced developments in Delhi. He said the NCP-Congress would have another meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, while Thackeray has called a meeting of all Sena legislators in Mumbai on Friday where he will brief them on the government formation formula. Though it is not clear if the Sena would be present at tomorrow's meeting, there are indications it may be invited at a later stage and the formal announcement of the government formation would be made soon thereafter. According to sources a power-sharing formula has also been agreed upon and the Sena-NCP are likely to share the post of CM for 30 months each, although details would be known only after the final deliberations tomorrow. However, a senior Sena leader in Mumbai reiterated that the Sena would hold the CM's post for the full five-year (60 months) term, with two posts of Deputy CMs, one each for NCP and Congress. "Whatever is finalized among the three parties, we are extremely hopeful that all speculation will end and a government headed by Uddhavji as the CM will be sworn in as early as possible, possibly by the month-end," said the leader, requesting not to be identified. qn/prs