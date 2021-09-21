Maha: Fresh 'letter-war' erupts between CMO-Raj Bhavan

The Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had recently written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressing concerns over the tragic incident and urged the latter to call a special session of Maharashtra Legislature to discuss the specific (Sakinana) issue and the safety of women in general.

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Yet another 'letter-war' erupted between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi and the state Raj Bhavan, this time a fallout of the recent Sakinaka brutal rape incident.

Firing a stinger on Monday, Thackeray endorsed the Governor's sentiments and pointed out that the question of women's safety is not confined to Maharashtra alone but is a national issue.

He cited a string of incidents of atrocities on women in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Delhi where the police is controlled by the Centre and Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir under the central administration.

In view of these, Thackeray urged Koshyari to request the BJP-led Central government to convene a 4-day special session of Parliament to deliberate on women's security in which even the Sakinaka incident could be included.

--IANS

qn/dpb