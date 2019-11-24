Maha government formation is mockery of situation: KTS Tulsi

New Delhi [India], Nov 24 (ANI): Noted lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi on Sunday termed the formation of government in Maharashtra as the "mockery of the situation."

"It is the mockery of the situation. The Supreme Court has issued notices to all parties and asked to give their replies. Tomorrow, the SC will pronounce its stance on the current political crisis in Maharashtra," Tulsi told ANI.



On Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively.

The swearing-in ceremony took place soon after the revocation of the President's Rule in the state.

The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to Maharashtra government, Fadnavis, Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on Monday.

The top court while hearing the NCP-Sena-Congress plea against BJP-lead government formation in the state said that appropriate orders will be passed on Monday. (ANI)

