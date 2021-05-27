Maha govt revokes prohibition in Chandrapur district

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) In a politically sensitive decision, the Maharashtra government on Thursday revoked the 6-year old prohibition imposed in Chandrapur district of the Vidarbha region, an official said here.
The decision to lift the liquor ban in the district - enforced since April 2015 - was taken at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
This reversed the move by the then Bharatiya Janata Party-led regime of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has criticsed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's move, terming it as "regrettable", besides evoking mixed reactions from different sections of society.
--IANS
