Maha govt revokes prohibition in Chandrapur district

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, May 27th, 2021, 20:20:20hrs
Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) In a politically sensitive decision, the Maharashtra government on Thursday revoked the 6-year old prohibition imposed in Chandrapur district of the Vidarbha region, an official said here.

The decision to lift the liquor ban in the district - enforced since April 2015 - was taken at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

This reversed the move by the then Bharatiya Janata Party-led regime of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has criticsed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's move, terming it as "regrettable", besides evoking mixed reactions from different sections of society.

