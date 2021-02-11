Maha Guv barred from boarding state govt aircraft (Ld)

The incident happened around 9 a.m. at Mumbai Airport when the Governor and his aide reached to take the state government aircraft to Dehradun.

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) In a huge embarrassment, the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was reportedly barred from boarding a state government aircraft to fly to Dehradun and then onto Mussoorie for an official function, airport sources said here on Thursday.

However, there he was reportedly informed that there was no permission for him to take the flight, though the reasons are not clear.

Unfazed, Koshyari, who hails from Uttarakhand, and his aides immediately booked a scheduled commercial flight and left for Dehradun.

Despite repeated attempts by IANS, Raj Bhavan and government officials remained incommunicado, but it is learnt that the Governor is scheduled to address an official ceremony at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie on Friday.

