  4. Maha Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari arrives in Delhi to attend Conference of Governors

Last Updated: Sat, Nov 23, 2019 21:34 hrs

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (File photo)

New Delhi [India], Nov 23 : Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday arrived here to attend the annual Conference of Governors' on Sunday.
The two-day Conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors commenced on Saturday at Rashtrapati Bhavan with the inaugural address of President Ram Nath Kovind.


This is the 50th such Conference held in Rashtrapati Bhavan and the third Conference presided over by President Kovind.
In a surprise development today, Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second term while NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Maharashtra Governor at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

