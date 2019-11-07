Maha impasse to end? BJP to meet Guv

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday will meet Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday.

The party is hoping that by the time its state unit chief, Chandrakant Patil, and state finance minister, Sudhir Mungantiwar, meet Koshyari, talks with Sena would have begun.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has called for a meeting of the party's MLAs on Thursday to discuss the way forward.

The saffron allies, BJP and Sena, have been locked in a tussle over a power-sharing pact since the results of the assembly elections were announced on October 24.

While BJP is the single-largest party with 105 seats, the Sena has 56 seats in the 288-member assembly. The standoff has been over sharing the chief minister's post, with Sena demanding an equal division of the top post's tenure and the BJP rejecting the proposal.